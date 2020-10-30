Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $43.63

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.63 and last traded at $44.48, with a volume of 257703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.11.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.97.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.22.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after buying an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $166,105,000 after buying an additional 1,890,088 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Intel by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

About Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

