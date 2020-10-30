International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 117,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.14. 109,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,667,745. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.50.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

