International Paper (NYSE:IP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

International Paper (NYSE:IP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 89,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,932. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Earnings History for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit