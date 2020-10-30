International Paper (NYSE:IP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

International Paper (NYSE:IP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 89,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,932. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

