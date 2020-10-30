Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $716.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,020,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,890 shares of company stock worth $18,931,033. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 318.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG traded down $21.57 on Friday, reaching $664.71. 16,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,646. The stock has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a PE ratio of 75.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $778.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $708.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $629.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

