Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Reduced by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 5.3% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $24,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,185 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,181,000 after buying an additional 2,899,298 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $700,435,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $6.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,642,508. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.36 and its 200-day moving average is $255.29. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $303.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

