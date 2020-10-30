Investors Buy High Volume of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:CLOU)

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,819 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,539% compared to the typical volume of 111 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLOU traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.54. The stock had a trading volume of 46,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,683. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 36,855 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 283.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 60,619 shares in the last quarter.

