Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 951 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 797% compared to the typical daily volume of 106 put options.

TTM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Macquarie downgraded Tata Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.00.

TTM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 34,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,897. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. Tata Motors has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 48.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 414.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

