Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 951 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 797% compared to the typical daily volume of 106 put options.

TTM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Macquarie downgraded Tata Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.00.

TTM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 34,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,897. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. Tata Motors has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 48.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 414.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit