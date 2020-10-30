Investors Purchase Large Volume of Molson Coors Beverage Put Options (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 19,597 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,847% compared to the average volume of 665 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.07.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,842. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $105,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,755.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 151.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 76,276 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 14.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 204,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 25,043 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 27.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,582,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,795,000 after acquiring an additional 224,315 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

