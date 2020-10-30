iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,433 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.36. 8,893,385 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.15. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

