iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Lessened by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 3.2% of North American Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. North American Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $20,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 155,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,711,975 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.18. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

