iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Lessened by North American Management Corp

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 3.2% of North American Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. North American Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $20,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 155,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,711,975 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.18. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

