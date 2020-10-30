iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5,320.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after buying an additional 708,274 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $296,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $73.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,328. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.17. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $81.70.

