iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Cut by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.1% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,762,000 after buying an additional 3,091,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44,300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,786,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,643 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,897,000 after purchasing an additional 984,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,116,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.36. 391,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,080,375. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.76. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.