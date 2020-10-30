iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,112,000 after buying an additional 327,597 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,366.7% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,603,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,575 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,711,000 after purchasing an additional 92,274 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Finally, QVT Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 58.3% in the second quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 309,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,296,000 after purchasing an additional 113,991 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,005. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $146.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.45.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.