iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.34. 126,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,397. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

