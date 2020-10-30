iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) is Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,374 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,572,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,827 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,692,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,961,000 after buying an additional 4,023,470 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,325,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,221,000 after buying an additional 2,475,808 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $401,852,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,235,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,159,000 after buying an additional 1,450,003 shares during the period.

IGSB traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $54.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,242. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.57.

