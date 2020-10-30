iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,327. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.85.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

