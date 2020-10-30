iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.48. 100,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,816,396. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.01. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

