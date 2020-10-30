iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,342,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 15.5% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,459,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,186,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,150,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.8% in the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $325.70. 236,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,816,396. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $339.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.01. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

