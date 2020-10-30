Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $2.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $51.95. The company had a trading volume of 65,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,201. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,277,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,359,000 after acquiring an additional 56,209 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 501.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 65,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 54,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 148,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $8,879,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,285.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 1,200 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $69,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,320.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,477,029 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

