John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the September 30th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NYSE HPI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,214. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.23. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $24.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 78.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 31.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 48,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

