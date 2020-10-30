KBR (NYSE:KBR) Announces Earnings Results

KBR (NYSE:KBR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. KBR updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.60-1.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS.

KBR stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.24. 43,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.40 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. KBR has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $31.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.67%.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $58,635.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.59.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

