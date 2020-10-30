KeyCorp Reaffirms Buy Rating for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at KeyCorp in a report issued on Friday. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $9.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.35. 94,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,830,831. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.58. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $154.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $9,996,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,996,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $158,242.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $756,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,752 shares of company stock worth $43,305,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,413,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

