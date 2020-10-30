KeyCorp Weighs in on Commvault Systems, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Commvault Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

CVLT traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,792. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 573.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 12,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $554,295.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,175.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $328,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,102.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $900,528 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

