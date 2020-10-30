Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 734.11% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Kontoor Brands updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.53. 6,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,632. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 289.58, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.19. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

