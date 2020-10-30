Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KRA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Kraton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.

KRA stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.22. 3,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,656. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $937.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.87. Kraton has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $31.44.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.66. Kraton had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Kraton will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,070,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after buying an additional 172,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kraton by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,063,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after buying an additional 101,156 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraton by 1,741.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after buying an additional 808,633 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraton by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 433,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after buying an additional 153,395 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraton by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

