LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.29.

NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.85. 8,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,093. LivaNova has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.85.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 39.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 11.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

