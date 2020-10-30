Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,031 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPC opened at $28.83 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $68.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.56.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

