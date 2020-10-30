MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MarineMax in a report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of MarineMax stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.91. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $34.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in MarineMax by 85.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at about $100,000.

In other MarineMax news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $160,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,717 shares of company stock worth $1,136,564. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

