MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MarineMax had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. MarineMax updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.70-3.90 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.70-$3.90 EPS.

Shares of HZO stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,232. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $647.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.91.

Several research analysts recently commented on HZO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $310,700.00. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,717 shares of company stock worth $1,136,564. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

