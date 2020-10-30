MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $866.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post $866.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $869.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $863.00 million. MAXIMUS reported sales of $754.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full-year sales of $3.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MAXIMUS.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $901.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. MAXIMUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

NYSE:MMS traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MAXIMUS has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.64. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $884,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $467,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,762 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Health and Human Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Health and Human Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAXIMUS (MMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.