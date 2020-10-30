Medpace Holdings Inc Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Medpace in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.05. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MEDP. Truist upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Shares of MEDP stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.26. 4,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,273. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.09. Medpace has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $144.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 27,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $3,352,130.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,197,875 shares in the company, valued at $893,472,223.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,637 shares of company stock worth $48,605,245. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 354.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

