Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Piper Sandler

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CASH. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Meta Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Meta Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,540. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 8,854 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $175,132.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,610.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William David Tull sold 13,670 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $280,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,846 shares of company stock worth $2,450,967. 4.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 35,176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 181,513 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth $58,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

