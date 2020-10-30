Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Outperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $33.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $28.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Meta Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ CASH traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $28.86. 4,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,540. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.08. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

In other news, EVP Sheree Thornsberry sold 2,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $41,403.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at $389,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $175,132.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,610.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,967 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 48.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 97.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

