MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $575-625 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $551.39 million.MKS Instruments also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.80-2.20 EPS.

MKSI traded down $3.22 on Friday, reaching $109.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,018. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $129.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.10. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.78%. As a group, analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.20.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $54,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,460.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $770,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at $255,456.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.