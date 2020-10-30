Mobivity Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:MFON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mobivity Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:MFON) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mobivity stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.92. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,504. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. Mobivity has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.22.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. Its platforms consist of software for phones, tablets, PCs, and point-of-sale systems, which enable resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers via mobile phones, mobile smartphone applications, and dynamically printed receipt content.

