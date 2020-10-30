Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $34.79. 108,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,842. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $37.37.

TAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.28 per share, for a total transaction of $105,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,755.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

