Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 316,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 2.8% of North American Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 63.4% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,571 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,993 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,285,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,116,000 after purchasing an additional 961,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,426,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.73. The stock had a trading volume of 103,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,204,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.09. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,876,741 shares of company stock worth $104,281,881. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

