Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Price Target Increased to C$11.75 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Oct 30th, 2020

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a C$11.25 price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.93.

MTL stock opened at C$9.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $891.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$10.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.25%.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark bought 30,600 shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at C$432,400. In the last three months, insiders purchased 32,415 shares of company stock valued at $304,946.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

