National Bank Financial Increases Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$68.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RCI.B has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.73.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$55.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion and a PE ratio of 17.55. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$46.81 and a 52 week high of C$67.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.