National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Invests $700.44 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,521,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $700,435,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 7.4% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco QQQ Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 219.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 77.5% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 80,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,327,000 after buying an additional 35,093 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 37.5% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.1% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 480,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,580,000 after acquiring an additional 83,859 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded down $6.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.46. 1,775,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,642,508. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.36 and its 200 day moving average is $255.29. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $303.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.