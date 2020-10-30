New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Announces Earnings Results

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 55.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.57 million. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 175.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $36.78. 5,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.63. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.67.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.69%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 224,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $7,725,418.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,982,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,650,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director C. William Griffin bought 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 324,929 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,012. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 903,150 shares of company stock worth $29,810,904. Company insiders own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.