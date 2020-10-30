Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will report sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Nexstar Media Group reported sales of $663.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $914.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.80. 2,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,616. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $133.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $868,962.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,771,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Zimmer sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $67,352.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,227 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 108.8% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

