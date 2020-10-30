Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%.

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.41. 30,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,192. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.92. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $224.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Cowen upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

