North American Management Corp Acquires 2,020 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

North American Management Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 129.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,241 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 200,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 51,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 69,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,428,533. The company has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.66.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.