North American Management Corp Acquires 568 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

North American Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,164 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.3% of North American Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. North American Management Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after buying an additional 1,096,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,458,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $822,519,000 after buying an additional 171,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,713,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $685,091,000 after buying an additional 175,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

McDonald’s stock traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.32. 59,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,285. The company has a market cap of $159.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

