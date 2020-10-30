North American Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

North American Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. CX Institutional grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $2,215,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $5.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $346.97. 16,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,158. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $383.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

