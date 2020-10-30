North American Management Corp Buys 406 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

North American Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,102 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.1% of North American Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. North American Management Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $13,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.41. 125,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,922,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $219.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.73. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Cowen lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

