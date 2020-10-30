North American Management Corp Decreases Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

North American Management Corp cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 526,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 79,953 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in CVS Health by 15.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,685,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $100,019,000 after purchasing an additional 226,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,324,819,000 after purchasing an additional 251,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 36,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,394 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.95. 154,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,633,712. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.38. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

