North American Management Corp Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

North American Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,716 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,302,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,329,835,000 after purchasing an additional 597,606 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,745,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $802,291,000 after buying an additional 674,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,028,867 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $681,161,000 after buying an additional 282,434 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Argus lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

UNP traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $174.30. The stock had a trading volume of 51,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.20 and a 200-day moving average of $178.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

