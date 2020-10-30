North American Management Corp Has $17.67 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

North American Management Corp lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.8% of North American Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $71.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,628.40. 136,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,577. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,510.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1,461.90. The stock has a market cap of $1,058.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. 140166 upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,711.73.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

